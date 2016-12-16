Vatican sets up emails, hashtag to send pope birthday greetings

VATICAN CITY — Even though Pope Francis was planning a “normal” workday for his birthday, well-wishers can help brighten it up with special tweets and emails.

Turning 80 Dec. 17, Pope Francis was going to start the day with Mass together with cardinals living in Rome, according to the Vatican press office. The Vatican made the announcement Dec. 13 – the anniversary of the pope’s ordination to the priesthood in 1969.

“The rest of the day will be ‘normal,’ loaded with appointments,” it said.

People can tweet messages using the hashtag #Pontifex80 or send an email according to their preferred language, including Latin.

• PopeFrancis80@vatican.va (English)

• PapaFrancisco80@vatican.va (Spanish/Portuguese)

• PapeFrancois80@vatican.va (French)

• PapiezFranciszek80@vatican.va (Polish)

• PapstFranziskus80@vatican.va (German)

• PapaFrancesco80@vatican.va (Italian)

• Papafranciscus80@vatican.va (Latin)