ST. FRANCIS — Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki celebrated Mass on the feast of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton for some 500

students, faculty and chaperones from the Seton Schools in the Mater Christi Chapel at the Cousins Center on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Second and eighth graders from nine of the cohort 1 schools were on hand for the Mass. A short reception in the dining room followed.

Click here for more photos.