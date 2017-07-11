Former Episcopal Priest Ordained a Catholic Priest

Rev. Arthur Mattox has an advantage over other Catholic priests who counsel engaged couples: he can fall back on his own experience as a husband and father for the last 30 years.

The 63-year-old Fr. Mattox was an Episcopal priest until 2010, when he converted to Catholicism with his family in 2011, at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Parish in Antioch, Illinois. He was ordained in the Catholic Church by Archbishop Jerome Listecki, June 23 at St. Anne Catholic Church in Pleasant Prairie under an exemption allowing priests from Anglican churches to be ordained as Catholics and remain married.

Married May 23, 1987 in Hobart, Indiana, Fr. Mattox and his wife, Lydia, have three sons, Stephen, 22, Michael, 20, and Zachary, 18.

According to the Personal Ordinariate of the Chair of Saint Peter, an entity like a diocese established by Pope Benedict XVI to serve former Episcopalians and Anglicans who have converted to Catholicism, there are about 200 married Catholic priests in the United States since its inception, most of them Anglican converts.

Under Benedict’s exception, former Anglican bishops, priests or deacons who are married may become priests for the Ordinariate, but unmarried clergy who are ordained Catholic priests may not subsequently marry. A 1980 provision by Saint Pope John Paul II also allowed for some married Episcopal priests to be ordained.

Born within the shadow of Notre Dame University at Saint Joseph Hospital in South Bend, Indiana, Fr. Mattox was raised in southwestern Michigan just north of the Michigan/Indiana border.

“I was an adult convert to the Episcopal faith and felt called to the priesthood while I was studying for the diaconate in the Episcopal Church,” he said.

Fr. Mattox studied at Nashotah House Theological Seminary near Delafield and ordained an Episcopal priest December 21, 1994 at Saint Peter’s Church in Ripon.

“I served parishes in different dioceses located throughout the country in Indiana, Wisconsin, Massachusetts and Illinois, from 1989 to 2010,” he said.

Fr. Mattox remembers the last time he kissed the altar as an Episcopal priest on the Eve of All Saints in 2010, knowing that God was calling him away from the Episcopal altar to that of the Roman Catholic Church.

“It was a bittersweet experience due to the separation factor of leaving something I had done for many years, but at the same time, it was very exciting looking forward to new opportunities and possibilities within the Catholic Church,” he said.

Despite missing his ministerial duties, especially celebrating Mass, Fr. Mattox explained that after leaving the Episcopal faith, it wasn’t a difficult or unhappy time for him, and he had the full support of Lydia, who agreed with his decision.

“Actually, I am quite grateful for the time I spent in the Anglican Church and the education that I received at Nashotah House. It was that theological education that led me to the Catholic faith and ultimately into Holy Mother Church,” he said. “The Grace of God Almighty and the Holy Spirit led me out of the Episcopal Church into the fullness of faith and beauty of the Catholic Church.”

Despite Fr. Mattox’s desire to become a Catholic priest, there were no guarantees that he would be allowed ordination in the Catholic faith. Throughout the lengthy seven-year process for him to become a priest, there were moments he wondered if God would allow him another opportunity to celebrate Mass.

While he applied to the Archdiocese of Milwaukee in the summer of 2013 and received Archbishop Listecki’s approval, he had to wait for formal approval from the Vatican regarding ordination, a process that ordinarily takes between two and six months.

“Archbishop Listecki informed me of the Vatican’s approval when I met with him December 4, 2016,” Fr. Mattox said. “This was almost two weeks before he ordained me to the diaconate in the Catholic Church on December 16.”

As did Fr. Russell Arnett, another married priest in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, Fr. Mattox went through the Pastoral Provision process and attended Saint Francis de Sales Seminary, before taking days of written and oral examinations.

“It was a challenging and rewarding experience in which my knowledge of the Catholic faith increased considerably,” he said.

While balancing the role of husband and father with the role of a parish priest won’t be easy, Fr. Mattox approaches both vocations the same: with prayer.

“It is indeed a balancing act between the two vocations. However, Lydia and I have been doing it since the mid-1980s when I was preparing for ordination to the diaconate in the Episcopal Church,” he said.

On July 1, Fr. Mattox began his new role as associate pastor at St. John the Evangelist in Twin Lakes and St. Alphonsus in New Munster under the direction of their newly appointed administrator, Fr. Robert Weighner, pastor of St. Anne Parish.

“Fr. Weighner is one of my role models and I have gotten to know him well while assigned to St. Anne’s as a parish deacon for the last six months. He is a par excellent priest,” he said. “Additionally, some of my professors from Saint Francis de Sales, various parish priests, and former Anglicans within the archdiocese have served as mentors.”