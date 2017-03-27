Entries being accepted for 2017-2018 photo contest

Photo contest!

Send us your cute family photos!

Entries are now being accepted into Catholic Herald Family’s 2017-2018 cover photo contest. To enter, send us a vertical, color photograph of the adorable children in your life. The photo can be of children alone or with older family members.

Five winning photos will appear on the covers of our publication during the 2015-2016 school year and winners will also receive tickets to a professional sporting event next fall/winter.

Along with the entry, include subject’s name, age; parents’ names and parish affiliation; and the name of the photographer. (Please, no studio-taken portraits.) Please limit entries to five photos per family.

Photos will not be returned. Winners will be selected on basis of photo composition, quality and potential for reproduction. Digital photos must be minimum 170 dpi at 10” wide. If you are using a digital camera, please use the highest or “fine” setting.

To submit photos online, email to catholicherald@archmil.org.

Entries may also be mailed to:

Catholic Herald Family

P.O. Box 070913

Milwaukee, WI 53207-0913

Cover photo contest deadline: Friday, Sept. 8, 2017